Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA

Pre-season in Los Angeles has been beneficial for Manchester United in more ways in one.

Not only have Jose Mourinho's men started their preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League season, they have also rubbed shoulders with some of America's finest.

Hollywood stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Julia Roberts, and actors from the Game of Thrones have been pictured with United in Los Angeles.

NBA champion and All-Star Draymond Green was the latest to catch up with United on Friday – the Golden State Warriors forward showing off his new colours alongside Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, who joined from Everton in a deal reportedly worth £75million.

United kick-off their pre-season against MLS side LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Pogba and his team-mates will also face Spanish and European champions Real Madrid during their tour of the United States, as well as Barcelona.