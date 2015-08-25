Balotelli arrives for Milan medical

Mario Balotelli is to undergo a medical at Milan on Tuesday as the Liverpool misfit edges closer to the Anfield exit door.

Widespread reports emerged on Monday suggesting that Balotelli was on the verge of re-joining Milan on a season-long loan deal.

And the Serie A giants have now confirmed that the striker has arrived in Italy to complete the formalities of his switch.

A short statement on Milan's official website read: "At 8.26 this morning, Mario Balotelli has reached the La Madonnina clinic for medical examinations provided for today."

Balotelli - who scored just one Premier League goal last season - left Milan for Liverpool in a deal worth around £16million last August.