Balotelli arrives for Milan medical
Milan have confirmed that Liverpool misfit Mario Balotelli has arrived in Italy for a medical ahead of his proposed loan move.
Mario Balotelli is to undergo a medical at Milan on Tuesday as the Liverpool misfit edges closer to the Anfield exit door.
Widespread reports emerged on Monday suggesting that Balotelli was on the verge of re-joining Milan on a season-long loan deal.
And the Serie A giants have now confirmed that the striker has arrived in Italy to complete the formalities of his switch.
A short statement on Milan's official website read: "At 8.26 this morning, Mario Balotelli has reached the La Madonnina clinic for medical examinations provided for today."
Balotelli - who scored just one Premier League goal last season - left Milan for Liverpool in a deal worth around £16million last August.
