Balotelli battling for Milan and Italy future - Raiola

Mario Balotelli has not given up on his future at AC Milan or a place in Italy's Euro 2016 squad.

The enigmatic striker has struggled on his loan return to San Siro from Liverpool this season due to form and fitness woes.

Balotelli has scored three times in 16 appearances, only five of which have been starts, with two of the goals coming against minnows Alessandria in each leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

On Thursday, Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic praised Balotelli's behaviour this season - often a stumbling point for the 25-year-old during his career – but said the player had more to do in terms of on-field performance.

Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola told Gazetta dello Sport that his client said: "In the last eight games I will give everything to convince Milan to buy me and earn a spot at Euro 2016."

Raiola added: "For the first time, you cannot say anything about Mario's behaviour.

"After the injury, he failed to get going. At this point it is more important that Mario is smiling again on the field.

"Privately he already does, but not enough. Of course, he needs a boost."

This week, Italy boss Antonio Conte told Rai television he had decided on 16 of the 23 places in his squad for the finals in France.