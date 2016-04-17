Balotelli: I do not want to return to Liverpool

Mario Balotelli has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to Liverpool once his loan spell with Milan comes to an end this June.

The Italy international joined Liverpool from Milan in August 2014 but failed to make an impact at Anfield and returned to the Serie A after just one season.

Balotelli is due to return to Liverpool again at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, but he is adamant he does not want to move back to the Premier League side.

"I want to stay at Milan," the 25-year-old told Mediaset Premium.

"I do not want to return to Liverpool. I was never happy at Liverpool.

"Plus Milan have the money."

Balotelli has scored just once in 17 league games this season - partially due to physical problems - but he believes he is slowly on his way back to form.

"I am finally starting to feel better again," he said.

"I have been in fine shape physically for two or three weeks and my performances on the pitch have been proof of it."

Balotelli is contracted to Liverpool until the end of the 2017-18 season.