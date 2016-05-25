Balotelli set for Liverpool return, confirms Berlusconi

Mario Balotelli is set for a return to Liverpool after AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi confirmed the striker is among a host of departures at the club.

Balotelli joined Milan on a season-long loan in August last year but suffered a disappointing campaign at the San Siro, scoring just once in 20 Serie A appearances.

The 25-year-old admitted in April does not want a return to Liverpool at the end of the season, but with two years left on his deal at Anfield he will be left with no other option.

Milan finished seventh in Serie A this season, with coach Sinisa Mihajlovic sacked and replaced by Cristian Brocchi a month out from the end of the campaign.

And Berlusconi confirmed there would be a clean-out at the club in the off-season, with Balotelli just one of several players set to depart.

"There are many departures in sight, and Mario is one who will end his contract with us," the 79-year-old told Telelombardi.

"There is also [Philippe] Mexes, Alex, [Kevin-Prince] Boateng and others, all five are at the end of their contract, and then some other names that we put on the [transfer] market."