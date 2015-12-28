Bamford keen to end Palace loan early

Patrick Bamford is keen to end his loan spell at Crystal Palace early after a frustrating first half of the Premier League season that has failed to produce a goal.

The Chelsea striker has been prolific in the past two seasons on loan at MK Dons, Derby County and Middlesbrough and was hoping to continue that form at Selhurst Park when he signed for the 2015-16 campaign.

His time at Palace has not gone to plan, though, with no league starts and no goals heading into 2016 – Bamford having only made nine appearances from the bench in all competitions.

The 22-year-old had a glorious chance to open his account on Monday against Swansea City, but when presented with a clear sight of goal his effort was straight at Lukasz Fabianski.

After the 0-0 draw Bamford was quoted as saying he would be returning to Stamford Bridge in January, although both clubs will ultimately decide his future.

"This was my last game for Palace," the 22-year-old is quoted as saying by The Telegraph. "If I were being honest, it has been terrible. No one wants to sit on the bench and not play.

"It was my decision. The coaches have just found out – I have told them I am going.

"The gaffer [Alan Pardew] hasn't actually spoken to me. I will go in and say bye now. But I think it will be fine. Shake hands and say it didn't work out. No hard feelings."

In his post-match press conference Pardew denied knowledge of Bamford's comments and said any decision would only come after discussions with the striker's parent club.