Banega looking forward to Icardi partnership at Inter

Ever Banega says he hopes to form an effective partnership with compatriot Mauro Icardi at Inter this season.

The Argentina international joined Inter on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Sevilla, where Banega won successive Europa League crowns.

And the former Valencia midfielder, who shone as a deep-lying playmaker under new Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, was attracted by the presence of a strong Argentinian contingent at San Siro, particularly star striker Icardi.

"Definitely one of my goals will be to give [Icardi] as many chances as possible to score," Banega, who will wear the number 19 shirt for the Nerazzurri, said at his official unveiling on Friday.

"Even the presence of [former Argentina captain and current Inter vice-president] Javier Zanetti was important. Talking to him was very useful."

However, Banega is not sure which position he will be deployed in by new Inter coach Frank de Boer, having fulfilled both creative and destructive duties during spells at Valencia and Sevilla.

"I've played in so many roles but I believe there is a role that I can consider mine: I like to be in the thick of the game," he added.