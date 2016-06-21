Banega waiting on Inter to confirm Serie A switch

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega has confirmed he is on the verge of joining Serie A giants Inter.

Banega has been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro club since it was announced he would leave three-time reigning Europa League winners Sevilla at the end of last month.

Speaking at his national team's training base ahead of the Copa America Centenario semi-final against the United States, the 27-year-old told El Desmarque: "There is a verbal agreement [with Inter].

"We're only missing the club statement. [Inter vice-president] Javier Zanetti was the first to contact me and I'm very happy he called."

Alongside losing Banega, La Liga side Sevilla will also be struck by the considerable loss of coach Unai Emery, who is widely tipped to become the next boss of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Emery has brought out the best in me," Banega added.

"I had a great time in Spain. It has been two wonderful years and we won two Europa Leagues."