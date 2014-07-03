Barazite makes Utrecht switch from Monaco

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has returned to his homeland after a frustrating spell with Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Barazite, 24, is relishing the opportunity to get his career back on track at Utrecht after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by in France.

He told the Eredivisie club's official website: "It feels good to be back in the Netherlands.

"I've always aspired to play for a great club. Utrecht is a beautiful city, the club has a beautiful history and [Utrecht's stadium] Galgenwaard is fantastic."

Barazite started out at NEC Nijmegen before Arsenal offered him professional terms, but he failed to establish himself at the London club and spent loans spells with Derby County and Vitesse before joining Austria Vienna and then moving on to Monaco.