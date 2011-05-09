Barca boosted by Bojan and Maxwell returns
By app
MADRID - Barcelona received a boost ahead of the Champions League Final against Manchester United when forward Bojan Krkic and full-back Maxwell were declared fit on Monday.
Spaniard Bojan damaged knee ligaments in last month's La Liga match at home to Almeria, while Brazilian Maxwell had been suffering from a hernia.
Captain and centre-back Carles Puyol and full-back Adriano trained separately from their team-mates on Monday as they continue their recuperation, Barca said in a statement on their website.
Barcelona play Manchester United at Wembley on May 28.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.