Barca boosted by Bojan and Maxwell returns

MADRID - Barcelona received a boost ahead of the Champions League Final against Manchester United when forward Bojan Krkic and full-back Maxwell were declared fit on Monday.

Spaniard Bojan damaged knee ligaments in last month's La Liga match at home to Almeria, while Brazilian Maxwell had been suffering from a hernia.

Captain and centre-back Carles Puyol and full-back Adriano trained separately from their team-mates on Monday as they continue their recuperation, Barca said in a statement on their website.

Barcelona play Manchester United at Wembley on May 28.