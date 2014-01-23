Barca call board meeting amid Rosell resign talk

Reports in the Spanish media on Wednesday claimed legal proceedings were to begin against Rosell regarding the deal to bring Neymar to Camp Nou from Santos in the close-season.

The reported €57 million deal, has come under scrutiny following allegations of a misappropriation of funds.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday to have seen documents showing the deal was nearer €95 million.

Rosell quickly refuted those rumours and said he would be happy to testify in court, saying on Tuesday: "I want to state again that the transfer cost €57 million and that’s it.

"With all respect to the judge, I’m asking him to accept the legal action and call me to declare immediately so I can tell him what I know."

A statement on Barcelona's official website said: "This Thursday at 18:00PM (CET) the Board of Directors will meet for a special meeting."