Barca to challenge Pique ban

Barcelona will lodge an appeal against the four-match ban imposed on Gerard Pique for verbally abusing an assistant referee during the Supercopa de Espana second leg against Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

The defender was shown a straight red card 11 minutes into the second half of the 1-1 draw at Camp Nou on Monday, which ensured the European champions suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Spain centre-back Pique is alleged to have told the assistant: "I s*** on your whore mother."

The Catalan giants unsuccessfully challenged the red card after Pique apologised for the manner in which he protested to the linesman, but insisted he did not insult the official.

Barca on Wednesday revealed that they will take up the opportunity to appeal against the length of Pique's ban.

Luis Enrique's side start the defence of their Liga title with another trip to Bilbao on Sunday.