Barca felt Messi absence - Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets felt the absence of Lionel Messi during his side's 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Messi is sidelined with a groin injury, but Luis Enrique's men still managed to come away with a victory thanks to goals from Arda Turan and Gerard Pique.

Busquets could feel the impact of Messi's absence as his team had to come from behind following Thorgan Hazard's first-half opener.

"We will always miss Leo Messi," he said, via the club's website.

"When you win by such a tight margin you always notice his absence more."

The win keeps Barca atop Group C, with their six points seeing them sitting two clear of Manchester City.

Barca star Andres Iniesta praised his team for finding a way in Monchengladbach.

He said: "We found it hard to find space with them pegged back so deep in defence. We thought they'd come out and put us under pressure, but that wasn't the case.

"We changed things in the second half and there was more continuity to the way we played."

Barca return to action on Sunday with a trip to Celta Vigo in LaLiga.