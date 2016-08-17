Barca frustrated again as Alcacer commits to Valencia

Valencia insists Paco Alcacer has not filed a transfer request, while claiming bids for the striker will be rejected amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Barca have reportedly earmarked Alcacer as the perfect addition to their attack as they look to add depth to their front line.

Andre-Pierre Gignac and Luciano Vietto have been linked with a move to Camp Nou, while Barca failed to land the signature of Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro, who opted for Atletico Madrid.

And they appear to have hit another dead end in their striker search, with Valencia insisting Alcacer is not for sale.

"I have spoken with Paco and have told him that Valencia do not want to sell him. I explained the situation to him clearly," sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch said at a news conference.

"Paco has not told me that he wants to leave Valencia. He is happy here and is keen for the start of LaLiga and to score goals.

"Valencia do not want to sell Alcacer."