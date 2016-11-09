Barca renewal on track - Suarez

Barcelona star Luis Suarez insists his contract renewal with the LaLiga giants is on track.

The Uruguayan has a deal until mid-2019, but reports suggest he will extend his stay by two or three seasons.

Suarez, 29, said he was excited to continue his career with Barca, the club he joined in 2014.

"I look forward to helping my team with goals," he told a news conference while on international duty with Uruguay on Tuesday.

"The contract renewal with Barcelona is on track.

"I want to continue at the club, winning titles."

Suarez has already won two LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys and a Champions League with Barca.