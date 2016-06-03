Barca star Neymar inspired by Michael Jordan

Barcelona star Neymar revealed NBA legend and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan inspired him to be the footballer he is today.

Regarded as one of the best players in the game, Neymar has already won 14 trophies with both Barca and boyhood club Santos, all by the age of 24.

Since joining Barcelona, Neymar has helped the Catalan giants to two La Liga titles and Champions League glory.

And the Brazil captain credited six-time NBA champion and five-time league MVP Jordan with helping him improve.

"Michael Jordan set the standard for greatness. He's an incredible competitor and a champion," Neymar said after becoming the first footballer to collaborate with the Jordan Brand on a signature boot, which features the iconic basketballer's number 23 on the outside, with the classic 'Jumpman' logo prominent on the back and bottom.

"Jordan inspired me in the pursuit of excellence for all he did in his career. Train strong, always wanted to be the best. That made ​​me think and try to put that in my life and in my football to improve.

"I've always admired him, so to collaborate with him and have his icon on my boots means a great deal to me."