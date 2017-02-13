Barca's Digne plays down favourites tag against PSG

Lucas Digne played down talk of Barcelona being favourites in the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, with the left-back insisting Luis Enrique's men must prove their quality.

Barcelona travel to the French champions for the first leg of the last-16 tie in Paris on Tuesday, with the Catalans enjoying great success against the capital club.

Since 2013, Barca have faced PSG six times, winning three of those matches in the Champions League, while eliminating the French side in two of the past four seasons. PSG's only win over Barca came via a 3-2 success in 2014.

Despite their superior head-to-head record and boasting Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, former PSG full-back Digne dismissed Barca's favourites tag.

"They have a new coach, they changed many things," Digne told Omnisport.

"I don't know if we'll be favourites.

"We'll have to prove our quality, like we always do, we'll try to win both games."

The Valentine's Day clash in the city of love will be a reunion for France international Digne, who spent two seasons at the Parc des Princes before joining Barca in July.

Digne enjoyed a trophy-laden time in Paris, winning eight trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

"I spent two good years [in PSG] and I won many trophies with them so yes it will be special," added Digne.

"I know all the players, I don't know the new staff, but I lived very good years over there and I still know many people."