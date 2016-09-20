Barca's Umtiti out of Atleti clash with knee injury

Samuel Umtiti has suffered a knee injury in training and will miss Barcelona's LaLiga clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Barca revealed on Tuesday Umtiti has sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, with the 22-year-old's return to action dependent on the progression of the issue.

The France international moved to Camp Nou from Lyon in the off-season, and has started three of Barca's four league games so far this term.

Umtiti made three appearances for his country at Euro 2016 on home soil, including in the final as France were beaten 1-0 by Portugal after extra-time.