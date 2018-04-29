Barcelona 2017-18: La Liga's record-setting champions in Opta numbers
Using Opta numbers, we examine the key stats behind Barcelona's record-setting La Liga campaign.
Barcelona have reclaimed the La Liga title after a dominant 4-2 victory over struggling Deportivo La Coruna secured the crown for Ernesto Valverde's side.
Having already clinched the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla, Barca made light work of Deportivo at the Riazor on Sunday to clinch the title with four games of a marvellous campaign in which they have yet to lose to spare.
There was a slight blip in mid-season, allowing Atletico Madrid to close the gap, but a 1-0 victory at Camp Nou - courtesy of a stunning Lionel Messi free-kick - all but ended the title race.
It marks a fantastic debut season in charge of the Blaugrana for former Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde, who arrived to little fanfare last May, with Barca securing their first title since 2014-15.
Here we look at the best Opta stats from Barca's outstanding season.
25 – Barca have now won their 25th La Liga title, only Real Madrid, with 33 triumphs, have claimed more.
4 – Barca have won the title with four games remaining. This is a new Spanish top-flight record in the 21st century.
34 – Valverde's side have gone 34 league fixtures unbeaten since the start of the campaign. This has surpassed the previous record of 32 set by Real Sociedad in 1979-80.
26 – Barca have won 26 La Liga games on their way to the title, only dropping points eight times.
3 – Should Barca remain unbeaten, they will be the third La Liga champion to go the entire season without losing, and the first side since Madrid in 1932.
41 – Barca are unbeaten in their last 41 La Liga games, and they have set a new record of consecutive unbeaten fixtures for any team.
16 – The Blaugrana have had 16 different goalscorers in La Liga this season. Messi, with 29, is their top scorer in the league.
