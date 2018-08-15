Barcelona 3 Boca Juniors 0: Messi, Malcom net as Barca win Joan Gamper Trophy

Lionel Messi and new boy Malcom were among the goals as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win over Boca Juniors to win the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Having lifted the Supercopa de Espana thanks to a slender 2-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, Barca again looked in good shape ahead of their title defence in LaLiga, which begins on Saturday against Deportivo Alaves, sweeping a feisty Boca aside with minimal fuss.

Barca gradually found their stride and went close for the first time in the 16th minute – Philippe Coutinho tricking his way past one opponent before forcing Esteban Andrada into flying save with a stinging effort.

Andrada made a mess of things shortly after, however, allowing Malcom's low drive to squirm under him after the Brazilian had squeezed a shot past Boca right-back Julio Buffarini.

GOOOOOL DEL BARÇA!!! GOOOOOL DE MALCOM!!! (1-0, min.18) August 15, 2018

The hosts deservedly doubled their lead six minutes before the break – Messi delicately chipping a fine finish over Andrada after his attempted pass to Coutinho came back off Buffarini and fell perfectly into his path.

GOOOOL DEL BARÇA!!! GOOOOOL DE MESSI!!!! (2-0, min. 39) August 15, 2018

But they were fortunate to not concede on the stroke of half-time when Sebastian Villa broke into the area and fired against the left-hand post.

Barca were a little less fluid after eight half-time changes, but Malcom did at least test Andrada from long range in the 55th minute following a clever bit of play by Riqui Puig.

They eventually added a third 23 minutes from time – Rafinha playing a one-two with Luis Suarez, before flicking the ball over Andrada and knocking in from close range.

GOOOOL DEL BARÇA!!! GOOOL DE !!!! (3-0, min.67)August 15, 2018

Paco Alcacer had a late goal disallowed for offside, but Barca eased to victory nevertheless.