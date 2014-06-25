Barcelona agree deal for goalkeeper Bravo
Barcelona have agreed terms with Real Sociedad for the transfer of Claudio Bravo, who is set to sign a four-year deal.
The 31-year-old, currently captaining Chile at the FIFA World Cup, will provide competition for fellow close-season arrival Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Barcelona were in need of goalkeeping recruits following the departure of long-serving first-choice Victor Valdes and understudy Jose Manuel Pinto.
Bravo featured in all but one of Sociedad's La Liga matches last season, helping them to a seventh-place finish.
His new club will be seeking to improve on a poor campaign that saw them finish without a major trophy, leading Gerardo Martino to leave his role as coach after just one season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.