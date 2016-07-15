Barcelona and Madrid set for December, April LaLiga Clasicos

Barcelona must wait until December to resume Clasico hostilities in LaLiga after the Spanish top flight announced its fixtures for the 2016-17 season.

Madrid, runners up to Barca last term, travel to Camp Nou on the weekend of December 3 and 4 – the last LaLiga outing for the Champions League winners before they contest the Club World Cup in Japan between December 8-18.

A mouth-watering return at the Santiago Bernabeu comes on April 22 or 23 as the season enters its final straight.

Barcelona begin their title defence at home to Real Betis on the weekend of August 20 and 21, with Madrid's first full season under Zinedine Zidane kicking off against Real Sociedad at Anoeta.

Atletico Madrid will once again aim to upset the established order and launch their campaign at home to newly promoted Alaves.

The Madrid derbies will take place on November 20 at the Vicente Calderon and April 9 at the Bernabeu.