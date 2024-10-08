Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta calls time on incredible 22-year career

Andres Iniesta has hung up his boots at 40 years old after lifting just about every trophy available to him

Andres Iniesta of Spain celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands
One of his most memorable playing moments saw him score the winner in the 2010 World Cup final (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy)

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from professional football, having most recently turned out for United Arab Emirates side Emirates Club. 

His glittering senior career spanned over 20 years and saw him lift the World Cup, two European Championships, four Champions League trophies, nine La Liga titles and, quite frankly, more silverware than one sentence can handle.

