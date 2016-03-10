Barcelona are not better than Bayern, says Muller

Thomas Muller says he does not know in what aspect Barcelona could be superior to Bayern Munich.

Muller, 26, scored the opening goal of the game in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Juventus in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie as the Bundesliga champions aim to win a second European crown in four years.

Bayern were knocked out of last year's tournament in the semi-finals by Barcelona - who went on to win the treble - but Muller believes the clubs are more even than most people think.

"Barcelona are in a good moment and they come from winning the treble last season," the Germany international told Sport1. "But I see Bayern as one of the strongest in Europe, naturally alongside Barcelona.

"Bayern are first in the [Bundesliga], are one game away from a cup final, and got a good result away in the first leg of the round of 16.

"I don't know where they are better than us."

The forward added: "You can see every week how good they are, but also you can see our games and say 'Yes, they are also very strong'.

"If we find ourselves up against Barcelona again, we will be prepared."