Barcelona, Bartomeu and Rosell will not face trial in Neymar case

A Spanish court has accepted appeals from Barcelona, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and predecessor Sandro Rosell over allegations of tax fraud relating to the signing of Neymar.

The European champions confirmed in a statement late on Thursday that neither Bartomeu nor Rosell will face trial over allegations they defrauded Spanish tax authorities when the Brazil international was signed from Santos.

The club have also been cleared of tax offences in the same case after their appeals to a Barcelona provincial court were upheld.

"From this new situation, it arises that FC Barcelona, president Bartomeu and ex-president Rosell are no longer accused in this case," Barca's statement confirmed.

Prosecutors had called for prison sentences to be handed out to Bartomeu and Rosell and a significant fine levied against the club as a result of the alleged defrauding of public finances. For the case to be re-opened, prosecutors must submit fresh evidence and new charges brought.

A separate case involving a complaint from DIS investment group, who say they were damaged by Barca's refusal to divulge the true amount paid to secure Neymar's transfer from Santos, is ongoing.