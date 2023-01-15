Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Supercopa to claim first trophy under Xavi

By Ben Hayward
published

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in Riyadh to claim to win the Spanish Supercopa, their first trophy under coach Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona players celebrate after winning the Supercopa de España with victory over Real Madrid in Riyadh.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona beat fierce rivals Real Madrid 3-1 in Riyadh on Sunday night to win the Supercopa de España, their first trophy under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barça led 2-0 at the break following goals from Gavi and Robert Lewandowski and the Blaugrana extended their lead through Pedri after 69 minutes.

Madrid grabbed a late consolation through Karim Benzema in added time, but it was Barcelona's night and the Catalans claimed a first piece of silverware since the 2021 Copa del Rey under Ronald Koeman.

The Supercopa de España is a four-team competition these days and this was the fourth edition since the change of format in 2020.

None of the winners in that time would have been involved in the previous Supercopa, which pitted the LaLiga champions against the Copa del Rey winners. Now, it includes the runners-up from both of those competitions as well.

See more

For Barcelona, this was a record 14th Supercopa title and the Catalans, currently leading LaLiga, will hope it serves as a platform for greater victories in the months ahead following a difficult couple of years.

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.