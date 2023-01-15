Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Supercopa to claim first trophy under Xavi

Barcelona beat fierce rivals Real Madrid 3-1 in Riyadh on Sunday night to win the Supercopa de España, their first trophy under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barça led 2-0 at the break following goals from Gavi and Robert Lewandowski and the Blaugrana extended their lead through Pedri after 69 minutes.

Madrid grabbed a late consolation through Karim Benzema in added time, but it was Barcelona's night and the Catalans claimed a first piece of silverware since the 2021 Copa del Rey under Ronald Koeman.

The Supercopa de España is a four-team competition these days and this was the fourth edition since the change of format in 2020.

None of the winners in that time would have been involved in the previous Supercopa, which pitted the LaLiga champions against the Copa del Rey winners. Now, it includes the runners-up from both of those competitions as well.

For Barcelona, this was a record 14th Supercopa title and the Catalans, currently leading LaLiga, will hope it serves as a platform for greater victories in the months ahead following a difficult couple of years.