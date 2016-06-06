Barcelona don't have Bartra buy-back clause - Watzke
Barcelona do not hold a buy-back option on Marc Bartra after losing the defender cheaply, according to Borussia Dortmund's chief executive.
The Spain international left Camp Nou for Signal Iduna Park on Friday, BVB having activated an €8 million release clause in the defender's contract.
It would have cost prospective buyers €40m to prise the academy product away from Barca, but his price tag dropped substantially after he failed to play a minimum number of games stipulated in his contract.
The failure of Barca to meet those conditions also meant the Liga champions were unable to retain a buy-back option when the 25-year-old left, something confirmed by the BVB CEO.
"There is no option to repurchase," Watzke was quoted as saying by Kicker.
Bartra must attempt to fill a major void at Dortmund next term, with the club set to lose captain Mats Hummels to Bayern Munich in the off-season.
Watzke, though, hopes the new arrival will not suffer in comparison to the Germany centre-back early in his Bundesliga career.
"We believe that he is a highly talented player, [but] we must not overburden Marc with [our] expectations," he said.
