Barcelona has 50 million to spend on players

The club was forced to secure a five-year 155 million euro bank loan on Wednesday, to help resolve long-standing cash-flow problems and to meet immediate commitments such as paying the wages of staff and players from June.

New president Sandro Rosell and his board took the helm on July 1 and have set about re-organising the club's finances, but they said funds were still available for coach Pep Guardiola.

"The club has approximately 50 million euros net to spend on new players each season," Barca said on their website after a news conference by vice-president for finance Javier Faus.

"In the case of this season, buying David Villa (40 million euros) combined with the sales of Yaya Toure and Dmytro Chygrynskiy balance themselves out.

"This means the club still has 50 million euros to spend."

Barcelona are trying to convince the Gunners to sell Spanish international Cesc Fabregas to them, but have already had a 35 million euro approach rejected by Arsene Wenger, who is desperate to keep him at Arsenal.

They are expected to continue the pursuit of Fabregas, but Rosell has warned they are not prepared to break the bank to land him. They also have to consider other areas of their squad.

Barca have landed Spain striker Villa, but have off-loaded striker Thierry Henry, midfielder Toure and defender Chygrynskiy from a squad that was already thin in the first place.

Local media have speculated over the futures of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mexican defender Rafael Marquez, as the club look to reinforce their midfield and defence.

