Barcelona vice-president responds to Neymar rumours

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has revealed that the club have a decision to make about whether they are prepared to sanction Neymar's return to the Camp Nou.

Following reports that the Brazil attacker is keen on the move, Cardoner said at a press conference on Thursday: "From what I have read, and it seems as though it is the case, Neymar wants to return to Barcelona.

"But whether or not Barça want to sign Neymar is the part where we cannot guarantee agreement. There is willingness on the part of the player and now we have to decide.

"We have not been in contact with him and there have been a lot of suggestions to the contrary."

PSG would be reluctant to accept any deal in which they would make a loss on their €222m purchase and may reject any potential player-plus-cash offers.

But AS report that the Catalan club's hierarchy may have reservations about welcoming back a player who forced a move away less than two years ago.

It would seem the 27-year-old has some work to do - and some apologies to make - before any potential move back to Spain materialises.

