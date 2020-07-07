Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable players in world football?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Happy transfer window season! Doesn't it come around fast?

Things are a bit strange in 2020 - is the window even open, yet? - but regardless, rumours are flying like Mohamed Salah down Liverpool's ring wing. Leroy Sane has departed the Premier League, Timo Werner has arrived, and chaos is set to ensue - we hope, at least.

What value can you put on good, old-fashioned, god-given talent? It’s priceless, surely? You can’t put a number on something as pure as that.

Wrong! If modern football has taught us anything, it’s that everything has a price. We can put a number on anything. So all we're asking of you today is to tell us who Transfermarkt ranks as the most valuable players on Earth right now.

