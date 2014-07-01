Barcelona 'not behind Suarez bite apology'

Suarez issued an apology after being hit with a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a FIFA World Cup Group D clash last week.

The Uruguay striker's decision to issue an apology led to talk that he was told to show remorse by Barca in order to open the door to a move to Camp Nou.

Zubizarreta believes Suarez should take credit for his apology, but denied that the Amalfitano had instigated it.

He said at a press conference: "From my point of view Luis Suarez is not something to be analysed in connection with FC Barcelona. We always try to be as respectful as we can to other clubs, as I expect other clubs to be respectful towards us.

"I think we know about the circumstances that happened in the World Cup and he's had the character and humility to first recognise that he made a mistake.

"I think that's very important. He had the honour to come out and apologise to the people who had been hurt by his actions; the opposition and also football in general in the middle of a world football festival.

"Now it's time for him to begin his recovery process. I think Luis Suarez did the best thing as a person and I also think as a footballer. What path he now takes, whether he stays at Liverpool or goes somewhere else, we will see.

"But at the moment he's a Liverpool player that's the reality. I have to say the statement does him a lot of honour."