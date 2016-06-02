Barcelona to re-sign Denis Suarez from Villarreal

Barcelona will activate their buyback clause to bring Villarreal midfielder Denis Suarez back to Camp Nou, sporting director Robert Fernandez has confirmed.

The 22-year-old was sold to Villarreal on a four-year deal last August, but Barca retained a buyback arrangement that would allow them to bring him back for a reported fee of around €3.25million.

Suarez made 33 La Liga appearances at El Madrigal in 2015-16 and made his Spain debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina last Sunday.

The former Manchester City player also spent a season on loan at Sevilla in 2014-15, playing in 31 league games and winning the Europa League.

"Villarreal have received a notification that we are interested in the player, I think it's July 1 but I don't know the dates very well," Robert said at a press conference.

"And on July 1 he will be notified that he will be recovered."

Robert did not rule out the prospect of making a fresh attempt to sign Celta Vigo star Nolito after he was targeted in the January transfer window.

"He was and is a player that we tried to come to a satisfying agreement with, but as you know we were unable to do any more," said Robert.

"I don't think there's anything to confirm or deny because I don't want to speak about specific players as that has an effect on our negotiations.

"He's a player we discussed during the winter transfer window, but he belongs to Celta and I would prefer not to speak on the matter."