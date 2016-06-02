Barcelona to re-sign Denis Suarez from Villarreal
Denis Suarez will be on his way back to Barcelona in July after Robert Fernandez confirmed the Spanish champions will activate their option.
Barcelona will activate their buyback clause to bring Villarreal midfielder Denis Suarez back to Camp Nou, sporting director Robert Fernandez has confirmed.
The 22-year-old was sold to Villarreal on a four-year deal last August, but Barca retained a buyback arrangement that would allow them to bring him back for a reported fee of around €3.25million.
Suarez made 33 La Liga appearances at El Madrigal in 2015-16 and made his Spain debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina last Sunday.
The former Manchester City player also spent a season on loan at Sevilla in 2014-15, playing in 31 league games and winning the Europa League.
"Villarreal have received a notification that we are interested in the player, I think it's July 1 but I don't know the dates very well," Robert said at a press conference.
"And on July 1 he will be notified that he will be recovered."
Robert did not rule out the prospect of making a fresh attempt to sign Celta Vigo star Nolito after he was targeted in the January transfer window.
"He was and is a player that we tried to come to a satisfying agreement with, but as you know we were unable to do any more," said Robert.
"I don't think there's anything to confirm or deny because I don't want to speak about specific players as that has an effect on our negotiations.
"He's a player we discussed during the winter transfer window, but he belongs to Celta and I would prefer not to speak on the matter."
