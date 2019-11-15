Ronald Koeman: Managing Barcelona is a possibility after Euro 2020

Koeman is currently focusing on the Netherlands' upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches against Northern Ireland and Estonia.

The Dutch currently sit top of their group, on the equal points with second-placed Germany.

The Netherland's first game is crucial, as the Northern Irish sit just three points behind them in third place and only the top two teams qualify.

Speaking ahead of the critical clashes, Koeman responded to being questioned as to whether he could manage Barcelona.

"[Joining Barcelona] is a possibility, but only after Euro 2020," Koeman said (as per Marca).

"I don't know if I'll keep [talking about the Barcelona job] in the future because it's a bit strange to speak about the possibility of going to the club while you're the Netherlands coach."

Despite being top of the La Liga table, Barça are only ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid on goal difference and one bad result away from falling out of the Champions League places.

Koeman, who was a defender for Blaugrana in his playing days, is on the wishlist should they part ways with Ernesto Valverde next summer.

Nico Jan Hoogma, the president of the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), last month admitted Koeman has expressed a desire to coach at the Nou Camp.

Hoogma also spoke of a release clause in the Netherlands manager's contract that becomes active after Euro 2020.

"Agreements were reached in this regard [for Koeman to leave], but [teams] would have to pay to do so," he said in October.

Barcelona would have to pay the KNVB a fixed compensation fee if they wanted to secure Koeman's services after next summer's tournament.

