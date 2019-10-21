Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman 'wants to coach at Barcelona'

Koeman has a clause in his contract that makes it easier to move to a new job, according to Marca.

The Dutch head coach played as a defender for Barcelona from 1989-1995 - making 192 appearances for the Catalan club during that period.

Affectionately nicknamed Tintin for his likeness to the cartoon character, Koeman enjoyed a prosperous stint in Spain: winning four La Liga titles and a European Cup.

Koeman has long been linked with the head coach role at the Capm Nou, ever since he was the assistant manager there from 1998-2000.

With pressure growing on Ernesto Valverde, the current Barcelona coach, Koeman could be in line to replace the Spaniard before long.

The sporting director of the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB), Nico Jan Hoogma, has revealed that Koeman has a clause in his contract that can be activated in 2020.

The clause will allow clubs to enter negotiations with the Netherlands manager following the conclusion of next summer's European Championships.

"Agreements were reached in this regard [for Koeman to leave], but [teams] would have to pay to do so," Hoogma explained to Fox Sports.

Hoogma remains optimistic that Koeman could stay till the end of his current contract, which includes the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

"The success of the Dutch national team can help him, but I hope we finish this process and work together until the World Cup in Qatar," he noted.

"I hope we can work together for a long time because I think it's going very well."

However, Hoogma did admit that Koeman has always had his eye on the Barça hot seat.

"Ronald has always indicated that he wants to be a coach at Barcelona one day," he added.

"We'll see what happens."

READ MORE...

Ranked! The 15 best hat-tricks of all-time: starring Bale, Berba, Bergkamp and more

Why it's probably safe to get very excited about Callum Hudson-Odoi