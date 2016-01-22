Barcelona star Neymar ruled out of Malaga clash

Barcelona forward Neymar has been ruled out of Saturday's La Liga match at Malaga.

Neymar will not be risked owing a hamstring issue that prevented him from training with the rest of his team-mates on Friday.

Defender Gerard Pique is also out of the game through suspension, while Jordi Alba and Rafinha are still injured.

However, coach Luis Enrique did confirm Lionel Messi had shrugged off a hamstring problem of his own to play and he is indeed named in the 18-man party for the game.

Neymar, who came third in the 2015 Ballon d'Or, has only missed two league matches this season and has scored 16 times in 17 top-flight appearances.

Barca go into the match two points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid with a game in hand and, with Diego Simeone's men not playing Sevilla until Sunday, victory would put them top of the table.