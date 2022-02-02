Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele "has agreement with another club"

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has already decided his next club.

The revelation comes from Camp Nou president Joan Laporta who has revealed that the World Cup winner will not be extending his stay in Catalonia when his current deal ends.

Dembele arrived at the club in 2017 for over £100m after a breakout season with Borussia Dortmund and was expected to slot into the team in Neymar's position. Injury setbacks have severely limited the winger's development, however, while Barca have since bought several players to fill the void.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a late Deadline Day move, as Chelsea and Manchester United both reportedly registered interest. And with Laporta admitting that his star has already agreed a deal with another side, either of the Premier League giants could well secure Dembele in the summer.

“He has an agreement with another club, so it’s gonna be difficult to see him playing again with Barca,” Laporta said. “Of course Xavi will decide wheather Dembele will play again or not this season”.

The winger is two-footed, direct and extremely creative but his heavy wage in Barcelona has made it difficult for other teams to offer him a deal.

Dembele is still just 24 years old.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game