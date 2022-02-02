Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele "has agreement with another club"
By Mark White published
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele didn't leave on deadline day – but president Joan Laporta has confirmed he will this summer
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has already decided his next club.
The revelation comes from Camp Nou president Joan Laporta who has revealed that the World Cup winner will not be extending his stay in Catalonia when his current deal ends.
Dembele arrived at the club in 2017 for over £100m after a breakout season with Borussia Dortmund and was expected to slot into the team in Neymar's position. Injury setbacks have severely limited the winger's development, however, while Barca have since bought several players to fill the void.
The Frenchman was heavily linked with a late Deadline Day move, as Chelsea and Manchester United both reportedly registered interest. And with Laporta admitting that his star has already agreed a deal with another side, either of the Premier League giants could well secure Dembele in the summer.
“He has an agreement with another club, so it’s gonna be difficult to see him playing again with Barca,” Laporta said. “Of course Xavi will decide wheather Dembele will play again or not this season”.
The winger is two-footed, direct and extremely creative but his heavy wage in Barcelona has made it difficult for other teams to offer him a deal.
Dembele is still just 24 years old.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
