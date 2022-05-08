Barcelona target Raphinha can leave for £25m if Leeds are relegated
By Ben Hayward published
Barcelona are keen to sign Raphinha from Leeds this summer and the winger can leave for £25m if the Whites are relegated
Barcelona target Raphinha could leave Leeds for just £25 million this summer if the Whites lose their Premier League status.
The Brazilian winger is wanted by the Catalan club and talks have already taken place with the player's agent, former Barcelona midfielder Deco.
Raphinha, who has scored 10 goals in an impressive season for the Yorkshire outfit and is under contract until 2024, is understood to have a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for £25m if the Whites are relegated.
Leeds hope he will stay at Elland Road and are confident of persuading the 25-year-old to stay if they can avoid the drop.
However, Sunday's 2-1 loss at Arsenal leaves the Whites in the Premier League's bottom three with only two fixtures remaining - at home to Chelsea and Brighton.
Manchester City and Liverpool are also thought to be among a host of clubs interested in signing the former Sporting CP and Rennes winger.
In total, Raphinha has scored 16 goals in 64 appearances across his two season for Leeds. He also has three goals in his seven caps for Brazil.
