Barcelona unbeaten run has to end - Trashorras

Barcelona's long unbeaten run has to come to an end at some point, Rayo Vallecano's captain Roberto Trashorras said ahead of the clubs' La Liga meeting on Thursday.

Luis Enrique's men are 34 games unbeaten in domestic competitions and could stretch their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points with a win at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

Trashorras described Barcelona, who have won on their last four trips to Rayo without conceding, as having "the best team in the world with the best players".

"It will be far from easy but our intention is to go out and compete and do our best to win," the 35-year-old said.

"Barcelona are playing so well at the moment but at some point that run has to come to an end.

"I hope that it will be at Vallecas tomorrow."

Trashorras added Luis Enrique is doing a "tremendous job" at Barcelona, noting: "The results speak for themselves.

"After his low-point when the side lost in Anoeta early 2015, he was patient and time has proven him right.

"He's made his Barcelona side as hard to beat as that of [Pep] Guardiola and Tito [Vilanova].

"He also added his own variants with control and added counter-attack to the team's make-up."