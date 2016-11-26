Barcelona will risk Neymar ahead of Clasico

Luis Enrique has no intention of resting Neymar for Sunday's trip to Real Sociedad despite the Brazil striker being one booking away from missing the clash with Real Madrid next weekend.

Barcelona visit Sociedad with Neymar walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the first Clasico of the season but Luis Enrique is adamant all fit players will be included for the trip to San Sebastian.

Asked if he would consider leaving Neymar out, he said: "No, not at all. There's just one game [in my mind]. We'll get the same points for winning in San Sebastian as we would for beating Real Madrid."

The Barcelona boss does not expect Neymar to alter his game either, adding: "No, I don't think he'll play differently at all."

He did concede, however, that Barca's increased number of yellow cards this season was likely due to over protesting to the referee.

He said: "I hadn't assessed that but it's something we need to improve. We are not normally a team that delivers tackles that are worthy of yellow cards. Perhaps it's for protesting so that’s something we have to look at."

Fifth-placed Sociedad have won their last four league games and Luis Enrique is expecting a tough test at Anoeta, a ground at which Barcelona have not won since 2007.

"They play good football and are on a very good run," he said.

"They are one of the strongest teams in attack and play very direct football. They have the capability to bring the ball out of defence with some strong midfielders so they are a very strong opponent for us."