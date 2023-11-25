Barcelona winger Ansu Fati suffers fresh injury blow in Brighton's win at Nottingham Forest

Barcelona's on-loan attacker Ansu Fati has suffered yet another injury setback after limping off in Brighton's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Fati, who joined the Seagulls in a season-long deal in the summer, was handed his seventh start for the south-coast club by manager Roberto De Zerbi for the trip to the City Ground.

But the Spain forward lasted just 21 minutes after picking up an injury and had to be replaced by Jack Hinshelwood.

The 21-year-old stretched for a ball on the break and looked in immediate discomfort as he went down holding his calf.

Since he burst onto the scene as a talented 16-year-old in 2019, Fati's short career has been blighted by a series of injuries.

The youngster has already had surgery for a serious knee problem and has since suffered a number of muscle injuries.

After a loss of confidence and a lack of game time at Barcelona, Fati moved to Brighton in the summer to rebuild, but now looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

Without Fati, Brighton came from a goal down to beat Forest 3-1, with substitute Joao Pedro on target twice for the Seagulls.

Defender Lewis Dunk was sent off with 17 minutes left and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled a goal back from the penalty spot shortly afterwards, but De Zerbi's side hung on for a 3-2 win.

Brighton are up to seventh, just a point behind Newcastle, while Forest are down in 14th but eight clear of the relegation zone after 13 rounds of the Premier League.

Spain attacker Ferran Torres dedicated his goal against Georgia to Gavi after the Barcelona midfielder suffered serious injury during the recent international break.

Sergi Roberto is out of contract at the end of the season and the right-back could join former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in MLS.

Meanwhile, Barça's 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has been likened to Lionel Messi, a comparison which has not gone down well at the Catalan club.