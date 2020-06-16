Ansu Fati News and Features
Date of birth: October 31, 2002
Instagram: @ansufati
Club(s): Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Academy
Burst onto the scene in 2019, becoming Barcelona's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Osasuna at the age of 16 years and 304 days. Went on to become the youngest Champions League scorer of all-time with a strike against Inter Milan and was rewarded with a new contract – which included a £155million buyout clause. Born in Guinea-Bissau, he was granted Spanish citizenship in September 2019.
Latest about Ansu Fati
Manchester United transfer news: Eye-watering Ansu Fati deal was agreed with agent before Barcelona veto
By FourFourTwo Staff
Jorge Mendes was ready to sell the teenager to Old Trafford for a whopping fee.
FIFA 21 ‘Sweaty Players’: The 10 fastest stars for under 50k coins
By Phillip Ekuwem
FIFA 21 Pace is power when it comes to FIFA 21 - here are the fastest players you can purchase in FUT for a reasonable fee
Guillem Balague: "I'm convinced Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona"
By Ed McCambridge
El Clásico Ahead of El Clasico, the Spanish football expert talks to FFT about Messi's future, Zinedine Zidane's shortcomings and the future of the biggest fixture in football
FIFA 21: The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode
By Mark White
FIFA 21 Get ahead of the game on FIFA 21 and invest in these gems before they hit the big time
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.