Spain's Ferran Torres dedicates goal to Gavi after Barcelona team-mate suffers serious knee injury in Euro 2024 qualifier vs Georgia

Spain forward Ferran Torres dedicated his goal against Georgia to Barcelona team-mate Gavi after the midfielder limped off with what looked like a serious injury on Sunday.

Gavi was clearly in a lot of pain after injuring his knee in the first half of Spain's Euro 2024 qualifying game in Valladolid and went off in tears after receiving treatment on the pitch.

The Barcelona midfielder was replaced by Oihan Sancet after 26 minutes and early indications suggest he has a serious knee injury.

Still only 19 years of age, the midfielder has already played over 100 games for Barcelona and has represented Spain 26 times already in his short career.

Given that Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024, his inclusion in this match after also playing the 90 minutes in Thursday's 3-1 win in Cyprus, seems unnecessary and even irresponsible on behalf of the coaching staff.

His situation is similar to that of club colleague Pedri, who was struck down playing for his country – also under Luis de la Fuente – after featuring in a huge amount of games for the Catalan club.

Spain took the lead against Georgia early in the game through Robin Le Normand, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalised for the visitors after just 10 minutes.

Ferran then restored La Roja's advantage with 55 minutes on the clock and the former Manchester City attacker held up a Gavi shirt, which all but confirms the midfielder has suffered a very serious injury.

Spain went on to score a third through a Luka Lochoshvili own goal after 72 minutes and won the match 3-1.

Gavi will now be sent for tests on Monday to confirm the extent of his injury, but the midfielder seems set to face a long spell on the sidelines.

