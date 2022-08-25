Barcelona's Alexia Putellas wins UEFA Women's Player of the Year award
By Conor Pope
Spain star Alexia Putellas wins Player of the Year ahead of Lionesses' Beth Mead
Alexia Putellas has been named UEFA Women's Player of the Year after a remarkable season in which she netted 34 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.
The Spanish side lifted the Primera Division and Copa de la Reina, as well as reaching the Women's Champions League, where they were beaten by Lyon.
Unfortunately, an ACL injury stopped Putellas from representing Spain at Euro 2022, and will mean she misses most of this season too.
Putellas, who also won the Ballon d'Or in 2021, beat off competition from Wolfsburg and Germany player Lena Oberdorf and Arsenal and England's Beth Mead to win the award.
She also triumphed in this particular award last year, beating Barcelona team-mates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens.
England manager Sarina Wiegman lifted the trophy for Women's Coach of the Year, after her success at Euro 2022.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
