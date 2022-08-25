England manager Sarina Wiegman wins UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after Euro 2022 win

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman has been named UEFA Women's Coach of the Year after guiding the Lionesses to European success at Wembley this summer.

Wiegman took over the national team late last year after winning the Euros with her native Netherlands in 2017.

And though the Lionesses had not previously won a major tournament, they triumphed 2-1 over Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final in front of a sold out Wembley.

Wiegman was named the winner at the Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul, beating Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor and Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg to lift the gong.

Wiegman was not able to attend in person to accept the award. In a video message shown at the ceremony, she said:

"It’s really nice to receive this great award, I am honoured and humbled. This award is really for everyone involved with the England team, the FA, the staff and most of all the players.

"Our fans have been very great too, so thank you fans for supporting us so much. Hopefully we’ll qualify for the World Cup and enjoy the game.