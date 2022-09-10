Barcelona's LaLiga game against Cadiz halted due to medical emergency in stands

Barcelona's match away to Cadiz in LaLiga has been halted due to a medical emergency in the stands at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

With Barça 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and substitute Robert Lewandowski, referee Carlos del Cerro Grande stopped the match nine minutes from time.

The match official pointed to the stands and medical assistance was quickly provided for a fan in distress as worried players and supporters watched on in silence.

Defender Ronald Araujo was seen praying on the pitch in impacting images and Barcelona's doctor was also on hand to assist.

With the match stopped for over 20 minutes, Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma brought a defibrillator onto the pitch and his team-mates carried a stretcher to the area where the fan was being treated, while supporters in that sector of the stadium were moved.

The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms.

Both sets of players then went back to their respective locker rooms as treatment continued for the fan, with those scenes kept private from television cameras.

Over the loud speaker, spectators had previously been told that the match would be finished.

Everntually, the players re-emerged from the tunnel and the game got back under way about 50 minutes after it had stopped, with Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele netting late goals to give Barcelona an emphatic 4-0 win.

After his goal, Ansu put his hands together in a respectful praying gesture.