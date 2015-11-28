Barkley eyeing Everton silverware

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley wants to get his hands on silverware at Goodison Park, with the England international determined to make history.

It has been 20 years since Everton won a trophy, Joe Royle the last manager to lead the Merseyside club to silverware via the FA Cup in 1995.

But Barkley feels Everton can end the drought, pointing to former manager Howard Kendall as inspiration.

Kendall, who died at the age of 69 last month, guided Everton to two First Division titles, an FA Cup and Charity Shield, as well as the European Cup Winners' Cup during his first spell in charge between 1981 and 1987.

"When I was at Howard Kendall's funeral, I looked around and saw all those players. I was thinking of the history of the club and how it used to be, back then, winning things," Barkley said.

"All the best players, mixing together and having success with Howard, a great manager. He goes down as the best manager in history [here]. You want that. I want that.

"I look at someone like Duncan Ferguson who works with us at Everton and he has legendary status because he won things. Dunc would have been remembered as a legend here anyway but it's got more status for him because he won silverware.

"We have the potential in the squad to achieve that and it will be a waste if we don't win something."

Everton are flying high this season, seventh in the Premier League and eight points off top spot amid a three-match unbeaten streak.

The 21-year-old added: "Winning the league, winning everything really, and I want to win something – a few things – with England.

"England has the talent. I want to achieve something. I've supported Everton since I was a kid but I have never seen us win something. To be in the team that does that, as a local lad, would be special. The gaffer has been saying in all the meetings this season that he wants us to win silverware and he believes we can."