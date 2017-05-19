Barnsley sign St Mirren's Stevie Mallan after accidentally bidding for him via club forum
The 21-year-old has signed for the Tykes after the club emailed their opening bid to the wrong place.
A pretty significant administration error took place in the Barnsley offices as the Championship club accidentally sent their bid for Stevie Mallan to fan forum Black and White Army – but all's well that ended well.
The bid did get through to the Scottish Championship outfit in the end, though, after the website's editor did Barnsley a favour by passing the Tykes' offer on to his beloved club.
There may well have been some further negotiating, but the deal was officially completed on Thursday for a reported fee of £200,000.
Barnsley finished 14th in the Championship last season, and Mallan was a star performer despite St Mirren only narrowly avoiding relegation from the Scottish Championship.
