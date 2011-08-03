Barrios injury angers Dortmund
BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp has criticised Paraguay's national team over an injury to striker Lucas Barrios which he said is worse than the German champions had been led to believe.
Barrios injured his thigh muscle during the Copa America final against Uruguay on July 24 when he came on as a substitute in the 76th minute. Paraguay lost 3-0.
"The tear in the muscle is much greater than we were told," Klopp told Borussia's website. "It's a very unhappy story."
"The forecast is that he will be out of action for five to six weeks. That is very, very annoying and will cast a shadow over our relationship with the Paraguayan federation."
Borussia begin the defence of their title at home to Hamburg SV on Friday when the Bundesliga kicks off.
The 26-year-old Barrios has scored 35 goals in 65 league appearances in his two seasons at Dortmund.
