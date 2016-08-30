Bartomeu: Barca discussing new contract with Messi

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said talks are already underway for Lionel Messi to sign a new contract.

Messi is under contract until 2018 but Barcelona are keen to offer him fresh terms, following reports in July that a new deal had been agreed.

And according to Bartomeu, it appears only a matter of time before the 29-year-old officially signs a new deal.

"Messi has two years of contract but we will talk with him to renew because we want him to continue," Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio.

Messi - battling a hamstring injury as Argentina prepare to face Uruguay and Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers - has made an impressive start to the LaLiga season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has overcome the disappointment of losing the Copa America Centenario final in June, helping Barcelona to Supercopa de Espana glory.

Messi also has two goals in as many LaLiga games as reigning Spanish champions Barca share top spot with Real Madrid and Las Palmas.

Bartomeu added: "Messi is the number one player in the world.

"The tax issues faced by his family is something that we do not like because sometimes players are not responsible for these things.

"We talk to all players and in the case of Leo, he is a very strong person, with great ambition, and has returned better than ever, demonstrating the desire to continue making people happy in Barcelona. We can always count on him."