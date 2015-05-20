Barton backs 'breath of fresh air' Ramsey's QPR deal

Joey Barton has backed QPR's decision to hand head coach Chris Ramsey a three-year contract, describing him as a "breath of fresh air".

Ramsey took control at Loftus Road in February following the resignation of Harry Redknapp, but he was unable to prevent QPR from being relegated and has overseen just three wins in 14 Premier League matches.

Despite their drop into the Championship, Ramsey was handed a deal until 2018 on Monday and will have the chance to build a team capable of taking QPR back to the top flight.

And midfielder Barton is sure Ramsey will prove to be a success.

"He's been great Chris, he's been a breath of fresh air since he come in to the place. He has a lot of enthusiasm and lots of ideas," Barton told Perform.

"He needs his own pre-season and to bring his own players in to put his own stamp on the team.

"He'll have the opportunity to do that and the future will tell if he will do it well enough, but Chris has a lot of confidence and he'll believe he can do that.

"It's a tough job, QPR. Certainly next season because the Championship isn't an easy league. I'm looking forward to seeing his ideas and what he does in the next few weeks."